IND vs ENG 2021: "India should bat 4 sessions and score 350" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt has opined that India should aim for a 350-run total in the first innings of the Nottingham Test against England. He believes the visitors will gain the upper hand if they bat for the entire day on Day 2.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of Day 2 of the India vs England Test series opener, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt highlighted the significance of today's play.

"Yes, it will be tough for India to score runs, there's no doubt in that. They just have to bat, bat for four sessions. It is very important for India to bat the whole day today.

"I think it will get easier for India to score runs once they cross England's score. It is also possible that India gets all out for 280 runs, taking a 100-run lead, but they should aim to bat four sessions and score 350," Salman Butt said.

In Salman Butt's opinion, either Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Ajinkya Rahane will have to step up and play a big knock to boost India's chances of winning.

India did not bowl poorly in the WTC Final: Salman Butt

Jasprit Bumrah (R) returned to form at Trent Bridge

Next, Salman Butt compared the bowling performances of the Indian team in the WTC Final and the first Test against England. He felt India bowled well in both games, but the Kiwi batsmen tackled the English conditions better than the English team.

"India did not bowl bad in the World Test Championship Final. Their bowling was good, but New Zealand's batsmen managed to score runs. They batted well as per the conditions.

"Also, New Zealand, in that particular match, bowled really well. I feel England's batting lineup relies majorly on 2-3 batsmen," Salman Butt opined.

Day 2 of the first Test of the India vs England series will start at 3:30 PM IST. You can follow the live scorecard right here.

