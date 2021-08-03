IND vs ENG 2021: India and England have final practice session on the eve of 1st Test

The stage is all set for the commencement of the 5-match Test series between India and England for the Pataudi Trophy. Both sides are getting ready for the contest and have just the final practice session on the eve of the match.

The first Test between the sides, which begins on Wednesday (August 4), will kick off the second edition of the prestigious tournament. New Zealand emerged victorious in the first edition of the World Test Championship earlier in June by defeating India in the pinnacle clash at Southampton. It will be interesting to see how the tournament pans out in the second cycle.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed its excitement for the upcoming Test series between India and England by sharing pictures of the players from Trent Bridge.

We could see the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Ishant Sharma, Haseeb Hameed, and KL Rahul training at the venue on the eve of the game. ICC shared the following post and captioned it:

Final preparations before a huge series begins 🏏



Who are you rooting for?#ENGvIND | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/j84v8odoXR — ICC (@ICC) August 3, 2021

Squads and Schedule for India vs. England Test series

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal (not available for 1st test), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran,

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will join the squad after the quarantine period.

England squad for first two Tests: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Craig Overton, Mark Wood.

Here is the complete schedule for the India vs. England Test series:

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

