IND vs. ENG 2021: "India needs someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar" - Yuvraj Singh  

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes the presence of senior fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar would have benefitted India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

With seam and swing on offer, many former cricketers felt Bhuvneshwar Kumar would have been a good choice. Yuvraj also stressed the importance of having an out-and-out swing bowler in English conditions.

There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same.

Suggestion - please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”! — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 15, 2021

Speaking to the Times of India, Yuvraj Singh said:

"We have all the match winners. The conditions are really difficult in England. I feel that India need a swing bowler, because with the Dukes ball you should know how to swing it. You have got fast bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma. We need someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar."

Since making his debut in 2013, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a start-stop Test career. So far, he has only played 21 Test matches, picking up 63 wickets. His last Test came during 2018 when India toured South Africa.

Virat Kohli vs. James Anderson battle will be a treat to watch: Yuvraj Singh

With some of the best cricketers going up against each other, the series is expected to be highly entertaining.

When asked about the key player battles, Yuvraj Singh picked the duel between James Anderson and Virat Kohli, saying it would be a treat to witness.

"With the Dukes ball, I think James Anderson definitely will be the most dangerous. Even at this age, he is at his best. For me, the Anderson vs Virat battle will be there. I will be keen to watch these guys."

Kohli and Anderson have had a long history of going up against each other in the red-ball format.

The veteran England pacer completely outplayed a young Kohli, who was on his first UK tour in 2014. Kohli had no answer to Anderson's outswingers, who got him out four times.

However, the talismanic Indian run-scorer bounced back four years later in 2018. He smashed 593 runs from 10 innings at a healthy average of 59 and will hope to better his performance this time around.

