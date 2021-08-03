IND vs ENG 2021: "India will win 2-3 Tests in the series" - Harbhajan Singh 

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed India to walk away from England with a series victory under their belt. India last won a Test series in England under Rahul Dravid back in 2007.

India do not boast an impressive record in the country, having won only seven Test matches to date. Their last tour ended in a 4-1 defeat with their lone victory coming at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Despite the shaky record, Harbhajan Singh fully expects the team to win at least two to three Tests in the five-match series. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"India definitely has the team to succeed there. Yes, they lost against New Zealand which was a one-off game, where India did not play well. If this Indian team wins on England shores, they will stand out from the rest.

"I hope this team performs well and wins the series. My prediction is that India will definitely win two or three Test matches and one contest will be a draw. Even if the series is drawn, it will be a huge gain because of the challenging conditions in store."

England team under equal pressure as well: Harbhajan Singh

The Three Lions suffered an early blow ahead of the series as Ben Stokes withdrew his name from the squad. Apart from the absence of Stokes, England have a lot to worry about since they have not had an eventful year in Test cricket. Barring a series win over Sri Lanka and a victory over India in Chennai, they haven't tasted much success.

Final prep ahead of Wednesday and a huge series!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yEeYy3PNrS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 2, 2021

Harbhajan Singh feels that England are under pressure as well, especially after their recent series defeat at home to World Test Championship winners New Zealand. Losing Ben Stokes further adds to their problems.

"England will be under pressure because they will be playing without Ben Stokes. They fielded a team against New Zealand that, according to me, won't win a Test for a couple of years at least. If they walk out with such a team, India will walk all over them," Harbhajan Singh said.

The upcoming five-match Test series will flag off the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee