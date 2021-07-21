IND vs ENG 2021: "India will start as favourites against England" - Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes India have a high likelihood of winning the five-match Test series against England. India are currently playing a practice game against County Select XI at Durham and preparing for the all-important series.

Parthiv Patel feels Team India's chances of winning have increased because of the variety in their pace attack. Although India were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, Parthiv Patel feels they will be better prepared for the England series.

Speaking on 'The Curtly and Karishma Show', Parthiv Patel gave his reasoning for choosing India as favorites for the Test series.

"I think India has a good chance in the Test series because they will be much better prepared than what they were in the World Test Championship Final. I think they did really well there last tour although they didn't win. I think if you see India's pace attack right now it will be right up there with any international side. India will start as favorites in this series," Parthiv Patel stated.

India may just come out on top if they play well: Curtly Ambrose

Former West Indies speedster Curtly Ambrose also gave his opinion on the India vs England series. He feels Virat Kohli and his men will be hurt by the loss against New Zealand and will be keen to hit the ground running against England. The West Indies legend also feels India have the edge if they play to their potential.

"I believe it is going to be an exciting series. I think captain Kohli and the team have a lot to prove, especially after losing the Test match against New Zealand and will want to make amends. It is hard to call a winner but I think India may just come out on top if they play well. Once they believe in themselves, they can get the jinx off their back," Curtly Ambrose asserted.

