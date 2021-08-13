IND vs ENG 2021: Indian bowlers lead fightback after Anderson five-for on hard-fought Day 2 at Lord’s

After India dominated Day 1 of the Lord’s Test, England’s bowlers led a commendable fightback to restrict the visitors to 364 on Day 2. James Anderson claimed 5 for 62 in 29 overs as India lost seven wickets for the addition of 88 runs. However, India’s bowlers evened things out to reduce England to 119 for 3 in their first innings as honours were shared a Lord’s on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj (2/34) struck twice off consecutive deliveries to leave England in trouble at 23 for 2. England captain Joe Root (48 not out) and opener Rory Burns (49) steadied the ship with a third-wicket stand of 85 to keep the hosts in the hunt at Lord’s.

Two in two balls for India as Siraj takes out Sibley and Hameed right after tea



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Siraj pic.twitter.com/ERCbf3Ttk1 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 13, 2021

The day began on the worst possible note for India as KL Rahul fell after adding only two to his overnight score of 127. He drove a gentle half-volley from Ollie Robinson straight to short cover. Ajinkya Rahane’s woes continued as he edged Anderson to Joe Root at slip, without adding to his overnight score of 1. Rahane looks a far cry from the batsman who scored a memorable ton at Lord's back in 2014.

Given the license to go after the bowling by the management, Rishabh Pant (37) hit a few crucial boundaries before nicking Mark Wood to the keeper. Mohammed Shami (0) chipped Moeen Ali straight to mid wicket as India’s innings began falling apart at Lord’s.

Jimmy Anderson celebrates his five-for at Lord’s. Pic: Getty Images

The Indians went to lunch at 346 for 7 with Ravindra Jadeja holding fort on 31. It was clearly England’s session though as they seized back some of the initiative India had gained on the opening day. England continued the fightback in the second session as Anderson dismissed Ishant Sharma (8) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) to complete his 31 five-for at the age of 39. Anderson thus became the oldest pacer to take a 5-wicket innings haul in Tests in the last 70 years.

OUT! Anderson strikes! 🔥

Rahane edges to Root and falls early☝🏽



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/MBqsvDAXVi — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 13, 2021

Jadeja was the last man out for 40, top-edging a pull off Wood. The left-hander made yet another crucial contribution but India fell well short of what they would have hoped for at the start of the day.

England’s batters show resolve at Lord’s

Rory Burns contributed 49 off 136 on Day 2 at Lord’s. Pic: Getty Images

England’s openers were gritty in response to India’s first innings total of 364. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley batted out 14 challenging overs as the hosts went to Tea on Day 2 at Lord's without losing a wicket while scoring 23.

Mohammed Siraj’s double strike, however, brought India right back in the contest. Sibley (11) undid all his hard work by clipping a length ball to short midwicket. Haseeb Hameed’s comeback lasted one ball as he missed a half-volley from Siraj and was cleaned all ends up.

In their desperation to see the back of England skipper Joe Root, though, India lost two reviews. Siraj twice rapped Root on the pads and Virat Kohli took the DRS on both occasions. However, Root survived as the deliveries were missing the stumps. Rishabh Pant persuaded Kohli against taking the second review but in vain.

What’s a worse love story? Virat Kohli and the toss or Virat Kohli and DRS?



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/H7XP5anx5C — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 13, 2021

Having survived a tricky period, Root and Burns looked assured during their partnership. Burns took three fours in the 27th over of the innings bowled by Siraj while Root got a couple of boundaries in the next sent down by Ishant Sharma.

Just when the duo seemed to be getting on top of the Indian bowling at Lord’s, Mohammed Shami struck by trapping Burns leg before with one that nipped back in sharply. Burns fell one short of his fifty, with the DRS unable to save him.

Root and Jonny Bairstow (6 not out) took England to stumps without any further damage, setting up an intriguing Day 3 at Lord’s.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar