IND vs ENG 2021: Indian cricket team's throwdown specialist tests positive for COVID-19

The Indian cricket team's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tested positive for Covid-19 in England, while two others from the contingent were also isolated, says news agency PTI. The news comes soon after reports emerged that Rishabh Pant had tested positive for the virus. The Indian team was supposed to enter the bio-bubble in Durham today (June 15) ahead of the Test series against England.

News of these emerging cases has increased problems for the Indian team. After a defeat in the World Test Championship Final, this tour had become even more important for the team. The management will be hoping everything goes well and the players and staff can recover in time before the all-important series commences.

Wriddhiman Saha has gone into isolation as a close contact as per the protocols.

Wriddhiman Saha has been isolated as he's the close contact of one of the support staff member of team India who tested positive for COVID19. (Reported by ANI). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 15, 2021

Sources revealed the above news to ANI. Pant being down with quarantine and Saha entering isolation could be a big blow for the Indian side. They are the main keepers of the Test team and the only other wicket-keeping option India have is KL Rahul. Subsequent tests will reveal the fate of both players.

India's worries increase as COVID-19 cases rise in England

The England team suffered a huge blow due to COVID-19 as well. Three England players and four staff members tested positive ahead of the series against Pakistan. As a result, England had to field a completely new squad against the Asian side. Despite the setback, the England team, led by Ben Stokes, won the ODI series 3-0 against a full-strength Pakistan side.

The rise in cases could be a worrying sign for the India vs England Test series. The Indian team is scheduled to play a warm-up game in England from July 20 to July 22. They will face a County Championship XI as per the request made by BCCI. Though the game has already been scheduled, the new COVID-19 cases in the Indian contingent have put a question mark over the match.

Captain Virat Kohli had earlier spoken about the lack of match practice ahead of the WTC Final and will hope that the warm-up game can take place this time around. Winning a Test series in England is amongst the biggest achievements for any side and the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will want to make the most of the opportunity. The first game of the five-match Test series begins on August 4.

