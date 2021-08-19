"Is it fine when you do it?"- Danish Kaneria takes a dig at Compton, England for comments on Kohli's aggression

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria took an indirect jibe at former England opener Nick Compton. The Englishman had tweeted what he felt about Indian skipper Virat Kohli's aggression, calling him a foul-mouthed cricketer.

However, Danish Kaneria reminded Compton that it was the England players who had started the banter by having a verbal go at Jasprit Bumrah. The speedster peppered James Anderson with short-pitched bowling in England's first innings and even hit him on the helmet with a bouncer.

When Bumrah walked out to bat, the England team were determined to physically hit him and also constantly sledged him. In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained how England have such double standards. He believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli just gave back the aggression that England deserved.

"There is a former English cricketer who is disappointed with the way Virat Kohli shows his aggression. Is it fine when you do it? Do you have to rule all the time? Whenever there is a big team against you, they use the same tactics to nail you down that you use against them since so many years. You had started it when Jasprit Bumrah had walked out to bat. Jos Buttler had something to say to him and many other players got chirpy," Danish Kaneria stated.

Kohli's aggression was instrumental in India winning: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria doesn't feel Virat Kohli made use of any abusive language. He is of the opinion that banters are one of the most important parts of a closely fought encounter. He thinks Kohli's aggression was one of the main reasons why India won the game in the end.

"As captain, Kohli was just showing aggression and the crowd was supporting him. Speaking of abusive language, we have played cricket and unless there is a bit of banter, it is never fun. I don't think Kohli used any abusive language. The aggression that Kohli showed was instrumental in India winning this Test match," Danish Kaneria concluded.

The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley, Leeds on August 25th.

