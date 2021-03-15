Ishan Kishan reveals hilarious "order" from Virat Kohli after reaching fifty

Ishan Kishan has opened up on his blistering innings on debut against England. The youngster became just the second Indian batsman to score a fifty on T20I debut, with his 32 ball 56 earning him the player of the match accolade.

Although the 22-year-old earned plaudits for his impressive performance, a perplexing moment saw him get shy after reaching his fifty. Ishan Kishan didn’t raise his bat initially but seemed to get a grip of the momentous occasion as he later celebrated the feat.

The youngster has now cleared the air around the same after he appeared on Yuzvendra Chahal’s famous show ‘Chahal TV’ on bcci.tv. The leg spinner asked Ishan Kishan whether nervousness got the better of him, but the opener shared a hilarious anecdote featuring Virat Kohli to explain his actions.

“No, I wasn’t nervous. To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I had reached my fifty. When Virat bhai told me ‘Top innings’, that’s when I realised. But after a fifty, I usually don’t raise my bat. But Virat bhai shouted from behind ‘Raise your bat to all four corners of the ground. Show it to everyone it is your first match. Very good.' Only then I raised my bat because I felt it was an order!”

A lot of hard work, belief and backing behind the scenes culminating into this moment. Thank you everyone for your support. There is no bigger joy than playing for India. 🇮🇳😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/OstCuyuO3e — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan’s 94-run partnership with Virat Kohli formed the backbone of India’s seven-wicket win as they leveled the series. With India reeling at 0/1 after KL Rahul’s departure, the duo came together and slammed the England bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Ishan Kishan batted with Virat Kohli in the middle for the first time and admitted the experience was a special one.

“I was struggling to match his level initially. His energy after hitting a boundary or taking a double is something I had never experienced. But I understood the body language I need to succeed at this level. So I learnt all these little things (while batting with Virat Kohli),” the youngster said.

Ishan Kishan took to international cricket like duck to water, displaying the same power-hitting he has shown in recent years with the Mumbai Indians and Jharkhand. The youngster was unfazed by the early departure of Virat Kohli and was one of the main reasons behind India’s impressive powerplay score of 67/1.

The youngster was asked how he paced his innings, and he credited India’s seniors for helping him before the game. When probed by the leg-spinner, Ishan Kishan cheekily admitted that Yuzvendra Chahal had a crucial role to play in his knock as well.

“Before the match, all the seniors such as Virat bhai and Hardik bhai advised me to enjoy my batting. Plus, before going in to bat, you came and gave me some tips about how I should take time to settle and play freely as I do in the IPL. So that’s the only thing I thought, that I have to keep Chahal bhai’s word.”

Ishan Kishan on his speech in English before the debut

Ishan Kishan was handed his cap moments before the second T20I in Ahmedabad. The BCCI released videos of the same, with Ishan Kishan seen sheepishly taking the cap and giving a speech in the middle.

After the game, Yuzvendra Chahal asked Ishan Kishan to share his feelings after making his India debut. Ishan Kishan was also asked to explain his proficient English while the youngster gave a speech after receiving his cap.

“It’s a proud moment for any youngster when they get a chance to represent their country. I was very happy to be given a chance, thankful for the belief shown in me. As far as the speech is concerned, it came straight from the heart. I was really happy and didn’t think too much, just said whatever came to me at the moment.”