“It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed” - Inzamam-ul-Haq on Rishabh Pant

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has compared Rishabh Pant's batting to that of former swashbuckling Indian opener Virender Sehwag. According to Inzamam, when he sees Rishabh Pant, he feels like he is watching Sehwag bat left-handed.

Praising the 23-year-old while speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain opined that pressure does not seem to affect Rishabh Pant’s game.

He said:

"Rishabh Pant, absolutely brilliant. After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed."

Drawing comparisons between Rishabh Pant and Sehwag, Inzamam further said:

"I have played with Sehwag and he too didn't bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn't matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters."

Rishabh Pant’s hundred in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad turned the match around after England fought back valiantly with the ball. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 101 from 118 balls, a knock which featured 13 fours and two sixes, the second of which brought up his century.

Great performance by Team India after the first Test setback. Very happy to be able to play my role in helping the team, while batting and keeping. World Test Championship beckons!@BCCI #INDvENG #TeamIndia #RP17 pic.twitter.com/ruX4wwUxpn — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 6, 2021

The kind of self-confidence Rishabh Pant has is surprising: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam further pointed out that Rishabh Pant has played match-winning knocks not just in India but abroad as well. The left-hander led India to a historic triumph in the Gabba Test earlier this year with an unbeaten 89.

Inzamam added:

"Ever since I've noted, it's not that he's only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too. He didn't get to score centuries because he plays at his own pace. After a long time, I have seen such a player.

“India had Sachin, Dravid now they have Virat and Rohit. But the way he plays, it's amazing. The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven't come across a player like him in cricket,” he went on to add.

Rishabh Pant has featured in 20 Tests for India so far and has 1358 runs to his name at an impressive average of 45.26. He has notched up three hundreds and six fifties.