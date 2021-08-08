IND vs ENG 2021: “It’s a shame” – Virat Kohli after Trent Bridge draw

Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment after the India-England Trent Bridge Test ended in a draw, with the final day getting washed off due to rain. The Indian captain believed his side had their chances, and it was Team India’s intent that kept them ahead in the match.

Chasing 209 to go one up in the five-match series, India were 52 for one at stumps on Day 4, needing 157 more to win on the final day. With nine wickets in hand, India fancied their chances of a win, but that was eventually not to be, as there was no play possible on the final day.

“We were expecting rain on days three and four, but it chose to come on Day Five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On Day Five, we knew we had our chances," said Kohli.

“We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. It wasn’t just about survival. It was about getting the boundaries when we got the chance,” continued Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India were in a precarious position in the first innings of the Test, losing four wickets with only 112 on the board after a 97-run opening stand. Usually the Achilles’ heel in the Indian batting, the lower order unexpectedly came good and contributed vital runs. The last three batters contributed 41 runs to help India gain a key 95-run first-innings lead.

Praising the lower order for their batting, Virat Kohli said:

“It’s the hard work of three-odd weeks (the lower-order batting). They were in the nets regularly, and we got a lead of 95 purely from their efforts. Those runs were gold dust. I think they did a tremendous job with the bat.”

4-1 template most likely going ahead: Virat Kohli

Speaking about the bowling combination for the rest of the series, Virat Kohli said that the Indian team is likely to proceed with four pacers and one spinner in the remaining four Tests. He said in this regard:

“Most likely, it will be a template going ahead (4-1 combination), but we’ve always been adaptable as well, to the conditions and pace of the wicket. It’s going to be an exciting series to be a part of, as India-England always is."

The second Test of the series starts at Lord’s on August 12. India lost at the venue in 2018, but won in 2014.

