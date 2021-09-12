"Hope it will be played again someday" - James Anderson regrets cancellation of final India v England Test

England pacer James Anderson was gutted for the Lancashire fans who paid for tickets and were all set to watch the fifth Test against India that was slated to start September 10. The Test was canceled after there was a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Taking to Instagram, Anderson wrote:

"It’s such a shame the summer of international cricket ended this way. I’m gutted for everyone at @lancashirecricket, for the fans who paid for tickets/trains/hotels, for both sets of supporters that wanted to see the finish this series deserved.

"I hope it will be played again at some point and I hope I will get to play another international game at my home ground that I love so much ."

Latest update on the IND vs ENG final Test scenario

An ECB spokesperson told PTI that they had "written to the ICC" to find a solution on when to stage the canceled fifth Test. India led the series 2-1 with wins at Lord's and The Oval.

The report also stated that the ECB will incur as much as £40 million pounds of financial losses if that game is declared abandoned due to COVID. Meanwhile, the Indian players have already left the UK and most of them have landed in the UAE with their respective IPL franchises.

James Anderson's run in the four Tests against India

It was vintage James Anderson as he picked up 15 wickets from four Tests at an average of 24.66. His 5/115 BBM and 5/62 BBI saw him become the third-highest wicket-taker behind Ollie Robinson (21) and Jasprit Bumrah (18).

Speaking on the issue, former England cricketer David Lloyd said India's ‘refusal’ to play the final Test at Old Trafford in Manchester might have denied England legend James Anderson his last chance to play at the iconic venue.

"He might not make another England appearance at his home of Emirates Old Trafford, although if you know Jimmy (Anderson), you will realise there will be no fuss. The lad’s from Burnley - they don’t do fuss," Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava