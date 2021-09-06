IND vs ENG 2021: Jasprit Bumrah, Joe Root nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month

The ICC have announced India's Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi and England's Joe Root as the contenders for the Men's Player of the Month award for August 2021. All three players performed well in the longest format of the game last month.

Joe Root played three Tests against the Indian team and scored a hundred in each of them. His Indian rival Jasprit Bumrah scalped a total of 15 wickets in the first three Tests and also scored 63 runs with the bat.

Meanwhile, Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi was in action against West Indies in the Caribbean region. Afridi played both games of the series and scalped 18 wickets, including a ten-wicket match haul in the second Test.

The nominees for the ICC Men's #POTM for August 2021 have been revealed!



Find out which players made it to the list, and don't forget to cast your vote 🗳️

Fans can cast their votes for the ICC Men's Player of the Month on the ICC's official website until this Saturday. The international cricket governing body will declare the winner next Monday.

ICC also announced the nominees for the Women's Player of the Month Award

Gaby Lewis is in the race to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month

Meanwhile, there are two nominees from Ireland for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award. Gaby Lewis, who became the first Irish woman to record a century in T20I cricket against Germany last month, is one of the two women.

The second Irish player is Eimear Richardson, who scored 76 runs and scalped seven wickets in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers. Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham has also received a nomination after her brilliant performances in the series against the Zimbabwean team.

The nominees for the ICC Women's #POTM for August 2021 are here!



Did your favourite player make the cut? Find out and cast your vote 🗳️

Like the men's cricketers, the winner of the ICC Women's Player of the Month award will also be announced next Monday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee