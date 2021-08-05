IND vs ENG 2021 | Jasprit Bumrah lacked confidence in WTC final, looked in excellent rhythm on Day 1 in Nottingham: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has hailed pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah for putting Team India in a commanding position on Day 1 of the Nottingham Test against England. Bumrah claimed four wickets as the visitors bowled out the hosts for just 183 in 65.4 overs.

Gavaskar admitted that Bumrah struggled for rhythm and confidence in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton. The Indian batting legend, however, added that the pacer was a different bowler on the first day of the Test series against England. Sharing his views on Aaj Tak, Gavaskar said Bumrah was on the mark from the very first over. He explained:

“In the very first over, Bumrah set up Rory Burns. He first moved the ball away from the off-stump towards slips. I thought the fifth or sixth ball would come in, just like he foxed Keaton Jennings at The Oval in 2018. He had shouldered arms and was dismissed lbw. At Trent Bridge, Bumrah brought the fourth ball back in and Rory Burns had no answer to the delivery. It was very good bowling."

Gavaskar added:

“Bumrah looked in excellent rhythm out the middle here (in Nottingham), which matters a lot for a bowler. In the WTC final, he could not get into the any sort of rhythm. When he ran into bowl, it did not seem like he was very confident. Here the confidence was very much visible. Also, Bumrah utilized the favourable conditions in Nottingham to the hilt.”

Bumrah went wicketless in the WTC final against the Kiwis and was heavily criticized by fans and experts for his poor showing.

Jasprit Bumrah led the way as India dominated England

After Virat Kohli lost yet another toss, India needed the pacers to strike early on Day 1 of the Nottingham Test. Bumrah gave the visitors the perfect start by trapping Burns lbw with one that came back sharply in the very first over. Bumrah also got the big scalp of Jos Buttler, having him caught behind for a duck with one that was pitched in the corridor of uncertainty.

The tail has been a big worry for Indian bowlers in recent Tests. But Bumrah ensured England’s lower order did not trouble India much. He had Stuart Broad (4) lbw with one that swung late and cleaned up James Anderson (1) with a terrific yorker.

Mohammed Shami (3/28) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) also impressed as India’s bowlers put the team in command. It is now up to the batters to build on the advantage.

Edited by Samya Majumdar