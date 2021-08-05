IND vs ENG 2021: "Jasprit Bumrah is a strike bowler, shouldn't think about economy"- Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan hailed Jasprit Bumrah for a stellar performance with the ball in the first innings of the first Test against England. Bumrah bowled brilliantly and picked up figures of 4-46 as India skittled the hosts out for just 183.

Zaheer Khan believes India should use Jasprit Bumrah as a genuine wicket-taking option and not think too much about his concession of runs. Bumrah started the innings on a perfect note by picking up the wicket of Rory Burns in the very first over.

The mighty Bumrah is back. That WTC final was one of those games all good players experience. This was Bumrah enjoying his bowling and making batting look difficult — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 4, 2021

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan explained how starting well is one of the true hallmarks of a strike bowler.

"Jasprit Bumrah ticked the box of an opening bowler by picking a wicket in the first over. Bumrah is a strike bowler so you shouldn't think about his economy rate. If he picks wickets, then the team will have a huge advantage in it. The way he approached his bowling has been sensational."

Khan was particularly happy with the way Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Jos Buttler for a duck. Given the kind of batsman Buttler is, he feels it was a timely wicket for India. Zaheer added:

"Buttler's wicket was a crucial element because he is a dangerous batsman who scores runs at a quick pace. So it was an important phase in which Bumrah took his wicket."

Jasprit Bumrah's yorkers ensured that the lower order didn't contribute too many runs: Zaheer Khan

Bumrah, you alien. The arms whirr, the limbs flail and the the ball is spat out on a wicked arc of in-swing doom or out-swing scythe & the batsman has less than half a second to see it, play it &—more often than not—miss it. #ENGvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 4, 2021

Zaheer Khan was also impressed by the way Bumrah made use of his yorkers towards the back end of the England innings. India have had problems in the past when it comes to dismissing the opposition tail, but Bumrah ensured that wasn't the case this time around.

"Bumrah's yorkers ensured that the lower order didn't contribute too many runs. Sam Curran was looking in a good mood and was looking to keep the strike. But the wickets ensured that the innings didn't go on for a longer time and ended it brilliantly," Zaheer concluded.

India will resume Day 2 at 21/0 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the crease. The Men in Blue will look to take a sizeable first innings lead over England.

