IND vs ENG 2021: "Jasprit Bumrah is the trump ace of this bowling line-up"- Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was highly impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's bowling performance on Day 1 of the first Test against England. The speedster recorded figures of 4/46 as India bowled England out for just 183.

Bumrah wasn't coming off a great World Test Championship final as he was unable to swing the ball in that game and went wicketless.

However, Harbhajan Singh has stated that he is arguably the best bowler in this bowling line-up and is as important to the team as skipper Virat Kohli.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube Channel, Harbhajan Singh explained how important Jasprit Bumrah is to this Indian team.

"Unbelievable bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. A lot was said about him that he isn't in form, doesn't swing the ball and also that only T20 format suits him. But don't forget that he is a champion bowler and a proven match-winner.

"His record across all three formats is magnificent. He is as big a player in bowling as Kohli is in batting. He is the trump ace of this bowling lineup."

If India can score 375-400 runs, there's a 70-75 percent they will win the game: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh believes the first session on Day 2 will be crucial for India as both openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will need to once again get set. The duo has added 21 runs for the first wicket so far and has looked solid in defence.

If India negotiates the first hour of play without losing a wicket, Harbhajan Singh feels it will help them lay a good platform to get a huge score in the first innings.

According to Harbhajan, if India score close to the 400-run mark, they will most likely win the game.

"First session will be really crucial and I hope that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will give a good start. The first half hr will be crucial. Both Rohit and Rahul have a good technique and if they start well then it will set the tone for the entire day.

"If India can score 375-400 in their first innings then I can say that 70-75 percent India has won this game."

The likes of Rohit and Rahul will need to settle in on Day 2 to get a big partnership to help India get to a big first-innings score.

