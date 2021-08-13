IND vs ENG 2021: KL Rahul gets a huge round of applause in the Indian dressing room at the end of Day 1 [Watch]

On the first day of the second Test between India and England, opener KL Rahul etched his name on the Lord's Honours Boards by hitting a sublime century. Rahul finished the day unbeaten at 127*. Ajinkya Rahane (1 in 22 balls) is on the other end with India at 276/3 on the scoreboard.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (83) were the chief architects for the Indian innings on Thursday. The duo weathered the initial storm by displaying patience and tight technique while facing the new ball against Anderson and Robinson in overcast conditions before lunch. After Anderson scalped Rohit with a beauty at the fag end of the second session, KL Rahul started to become more expressive and played authoritatively.

He played some sumptuous cover drives en route to his sixth century in Test cricket. The Indian dressing room then gave a standing ovation when KL Rahul walked back in after playing a majestic inning.

You can watch it below:

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

Team India was in the driver's seat after the end of Day 1. KL Rahul, Rahane, Pant, and Jadeja will ideally be looking to add 150 more runs to their current total on Day 2. Fans will be hoping KL Rahul continues in the same vein and overtakes his career-best Test score of 199 on Friday.

"Today was his day and he really made it count" - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul's outstanding century

At the post-stumps press conference on Day 1 at Lord's, Rohit Sharma spoke about the special knock of his opening partner KL Rahul. The duo put on a magnificent 126-run opening partnership on Thursday to give India a great start. Despite Rohit Sharma missing out on a century, KL Rahul continued and scored an awe-inspiring hundred to give India an early strong hold on the game.

While applauding Rahul's efforts, Rohit Sharma said:

"It was probably the best I have seen KL bat. I thought he was very much in control from ball 1 till we finished the day. At no given point did it look like he was confused or thinking too much. He was very clear with his plans and when you do that and trust your plans, they definitely work. Today was his day and he really made it count."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee