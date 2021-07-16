IND vs ENG 2021: KL Rahul is all set to keep wickets for India in the practice game

Indian batsman KL Rahul has received a new ray of hope for his Test career. Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID - 19 while Wriddhiman Saha is in isolation after he came in close contact with one of the affected members. This leaves KL Rahul as the only wicket-keeping option for the Indian team ahead of the test series against England.

India are set to play a warm-up game against a County Champions side starting July 20. A three-day warm-up game will help the Indian team prepare ahead of a tough England tour. Rahul is not India's primary wicket-keeping option but this could be the perfect opportunity for him to make a place for himself in the side.

A source has confirmed that both Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha will be unavailable for the practice game starting from 20th July, KL Rahul going to keep wickets. (To TOI). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2021

In all likelihood, Rahul has been picked as a middle-order option and not an opening batsman. With Chetheshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane struggling for form, this could be the perfect time for KL Rahul to make his mark. Virat Kohli had revealed post the World Test Championship Final that he is looking to make changes to the Indian team. He is looking for characters who are hungry to win.

India set to play an intra-squad match from 28 July

With some of the players likely to miss out on the warm-up game due to the current COVID-19 situation, an intra-squad match a week later would be a blessing in disguise. Preparations are key ahead of their test series against England. It is one of the toughest countries to play Test cricket in.

India will be playing an Intra-squad match from July 28th ahead of the England Test series. (Source - TOI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2021

The loss in the World Test Championship makes this an even more important tour for the Indian team. They will be looking to make a strong comeback and prove that they are the best team in the world. The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test side have been at their best in the last few years. After winning in Australia they would be eager to make it big in England as well.

The India vs England series consists of five Test matches. The first match is scheduled to begin on August 4 in Nottingham. The increase in COVID-19 cases in England could be a worrying sign for this series. The COVID-19 illness plagued England's national team as well after their secure bio-bubble was breached by the disease. The entire team had to go into isolation.

