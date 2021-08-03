"Like Ben Stokes, more cricketers may opt for break" – Virat Kohli on operating in bio-bubble

Virat Kohli believes that periodic breaks will be a part of the sport in order to reduce bio-bubble stress.

On the eve of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, the Indian captain opened up on Ben Stokes’ issue and the importance of the break his side got after the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Last week, England’s vice-captain and star all-rounder Ben Stokes opted out of the five-Test series starting Wednesday and announced an indefinite break from the sport, citing prioritizing his mental well-being.

Over the past many months, several cricketers have spoken about the stress involved in operating inside the bio-bubble that has come into effect due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Opening up on the issue and how it further affects the captain, Virat Kohli told the press:

"As a captain, subconsciously, your mind keeps working. It’s used to the daily planning, and there’s little switching off. So from that point of view, the break was necessary. Also, we have been operating in the bio-bubble for over a year, and it’s not easy at all.

"We saw Ben Stokes taking a break now. Such breaks are essential and needed. Such breaks are refreshing. Being a captain and handling a team is anyway a stressful job and now add the bubble to it, and it becomes furthermore challenging.

Kohli added:

"Such periodic breaks are essential for the well-being of the cricketers. To maintain the quality of the sport, the well-being of the top cricketers is important. Like him [Ben Stokes], many cricketers in the future will get tired of these bubbles and opt for breaks."

India contested New Zealand in the WTC final at Southampton in June and then broke for a few weeks off. They played a first-class game in July and are now set for a five-Test series that marks the beginning of the next WTC cycle.

"I just want my friend to be OK."



Joe Root gives his support to friend and team mate, Ben Stokes. ❤️



👉 https://t.co/10lUqz1Al0 #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/1pNcbW3ZEt — Test Match Special (@bbctms) August 2, 2021

We now understand how the break helped us prepare for the India-England series: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli further stated that the break has not only refreshed them physically and mentally but also helped the side prepare better for the India-England series.

"This break was extremely important for us. Also, we now understand how much it was important for us to prepare better for the upcoming series as we enter with a fresh mindset and excitement. We know that we can give our 100% in the five Tests."

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old had said that mental health management would soon become the norm of the future alongside existing physical workload management.

Apart from being the skipper, Virat Kohli also enters the series as the team’s best batter. In the 2018 tour, he scored almost 600 runs in the series at an average touching 60.

