Mark Wood reveals the secret of his express pace

Mark Wood is looking forward to the three-match India vs England ODI series in Pune, where he hopes to trouble the hosts with his express pace.

His raw speed was a highlight of the T20I series against India, as Mark Wood consistently hit the 150 kmph mark. He ended the series as one of the fastest bowlers on the circuit, with his pace troubling the Indian batsmen on multiple occasions.

Wood’s pace has always been a key feature of his game. Speaking to Graeme Swann ahead of the first ODI in Pune, the 31-year-old spoke about his new-found consistency and the secret of his searing pace.

“I think just confidence to be honest. Confidence in my action, confidence in my run-up. It took a while to get used to it properly, but now I feel comfortable. Over a period of time in the one-day team, I have been amongst the group for a long time, so I have the trust of the captain and the lads. As long as I can keep trying to bowl quick and put in good performances then hopefully, I can try and stay in the team.”

Against India, Mark Wood’s average speed has been 90.65mph. He has never previously averaged over 90. Piece on Wood who is consistently bowling quicker than ever and becoming more integral to England’s aims for the year #INDvENG https://t.co/9tS5MHhMnG — Jake Goodwill (@jakegoodwill1) March 17, 2021

Mark Wood ended the T20I series as England’s second-highest wicket-taker. He picked up five wickets in four games and played a key role in the visitors' two wins in the series.

Looking ahead to the upcoming three-match ODI series, Mark Wood is excited to face the No.2 ODI side in the world away from home, saying in this regard:

“Change of venue, which is nice. Different conditions, we will have to adapt early and see what happens. I am very excited. It is a good team, as well so it will be a good test. We saw in the last T20I how strong their batting was. I certainly felt that! It will be a good test and one that we will have to be ready for.”

Mark Wood happy to be the leader of England's pace attack

Advertisement

ICYMI: Our squad to face India in our final three matches of the winter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 21, 2021

With Jofra Archer returning home, Mark Wood is now England's frontline pacer for the ODI leg of the tour

Mark Wood is relishing the prospect of leading England’s pace attack, observing that there will be other experienced heads to rely upon when needed.

“I am looking forward to it. With a couple of senior guys not here, it is nice to be one of those (leader of the bowling attack). We got some pretty experienced players in the group. The captain is obviously very experienced, Stokesey (Ben Stokes) is a leader and Jos (Buttler) as well. Not just the bowlers, there are plenty of people to grab a hold of and get some advice if you need it,” said Mark Wood.

In 53 ODIs, Mark Wood has taken 64 wickets. Ahead of his first ODI in India, Wood will look to produce a strong performance and help the visitors take the series lead.