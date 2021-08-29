IND vs ENG 2021: Mayanti Langer posts photo of Binny dominating Anderson; seemingly offers a suggestion to Team India

Popular sports presenter Mayanti Langer Binny's recent Instagram story has got the cricket universe talking. She uploaded a picture from India's tour of England in 2014 on her Instagram story today, where her husband Stuart Binny played a fine knock on Test debut.

In the photograph shared by Mayanti Langer, Stuart can be seen taking a run with a frustrated James Anderson in the background. However, Mayanti decided against captioning the image, which has made her Instagram story a talking point.

Many fans feel Mayanti Langer could be offering a suggestion to Team India to include a pace-bowling all-rounder like Stuart Binny in the playing XI for the next Test against England. A bowling all-rounder can give the batting lineup more depth and help solve the team's problems.

Meanwhile, few fans have perceived Mayanti Langer's recent Instagram story as a subtle dig at the Indian cricket team after their defeat at Headingley. Some of them have even pointed out that the photo is probably from Binny's Test debut, where he aggregated 78 runs, a total that Team India scored in their first innings at Headingley.

Latest Instagram story of Mayanti Langer

However, since Mayanti Langer has not given any description it would be wrong to assume it as a troll or a dig at the Indian cricket team. Perhaps she may have posted this picture as just a throwback memory of her husband's best Test knock for the country.

Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny recently welcomed their first child

Mayanti Langer took a break from her career last year to take care of her new-born child. She has been spending quality time with her family.

In a Twitter post last year, Langer informed fans that her life has changed for the better.

"I would have continued so had IPL 2020 gone on as scheduled. Stuart and I were blessed by the birth of our baby boy six weeks ago. Life has changed for the better,” a part of Mayanti Langer's post read.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee