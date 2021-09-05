"Virat Kohli will be thinking, 'I might have the last laugh here'" - Michael Vaughan on Jadeja's promotion, Ashwin's snub working well for India

Michael Vaughan believes Team India's two debatable moves - keeping Ravichandran Ashwin out for the fourth Test and promoting Ravindra Jadeja to no.5 are coming well at The Oval. The former England skipper remarked that Virat Kohli, who took the brunt of the criticism for the ploys, will now be looking forward to having the last laugh if India win the match.

Batting ahead of Ajinkya Rahane for only the second time in his career, Ravindra Jadeja contributed an uneasy 10 runs in India's first innings. He looked more comfortable in the second dig on the eased-out pitch and is currently not out at 9 (33). India haven't missed Ashwin's off-spinners much either as Jadeja contributed two wickets in England's first innings of the match.

Michael Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

"It's well documented that many feel that Ashwin should have played. They haven't gone with Ashwin but you know what, this Indian side, they are well on top of this Test match, they have made a couple of tweaky changes in the batting lineup, with Jadeja batting at No. 5. Jadeja also got the 2 wickets and Virat will be thinking: 'I might have the last laugh here. I may, on Monday night, be able to say to all that I was right'. But I'll tell him if you play Ashwin and win it, you'll probably win sooner because he's that good."

Speaking specifically on Jadeja's promotion, Michael Vaughan said it was a 'clever' move to change things up in the batting order which should continue ahead as well. He said Rahane shouldn't be concerned about it either because the team is only looking to maximize its potential.

Vaughan added:

"In the first innings, I thought it was quite a smart move to throw something different at England tactically. It didn't come off but it was quite clever. Whether it's long term, we'll have to wait and see but all I'll say to Ravindra Jadeja is - Go and get runs! Get those runs tomorrow and make sure in the next Test you are in at No. 5. I won't be to concerned about Ajinkya Rahane, this Indian team are maximizing what they got in these conditions."

Jadeja over Rahane? Didn’t see that coming. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2021

India concluded a brilliant Day 3 at 270-3 (lead of 171 runs) with Virat Kohli looking solid at 22 off 37 alongside Jadeja and with three more capable batsmen yet to come. So far Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are the highest scorers with their classy knocks of 127 and 61 respectively.

"250 won't be easy for England, 300 will be too many" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan also spoke about the target that India would like to set on Day 4. The former England captain said 250 would be good enough for the hosts, while 50 more than that would all but push them out of the game because of the pitch's condition in the final two days. Vaughan added:

"Over 250 is not going to be easy for England, over 300 will be too many. India are right in the box seat... India have now got a great chance to really have a grab at this series. They should be able to get at least 130 runs, over 300 runs and I think it'll take a bit more spin on Day 5, the odd ball might just keep a bit low because the pitch will start to deteriorate."

India will look to bat out the first hour against the new ball and then unleash an all-out attack until the tea break with Kohli, Jadeja, Rahane and Rishabh Pant capable of scoring briskly.

Edited by Samya Majumdar