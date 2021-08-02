IND vs ENG 2021: Michael Vaughan makes a hilarious remark on the green pitch for the first Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan recently took to social media to express his excitement and anticipation for the first Test between India and England, which commences on Wednesday (August 4). He also made a hilarious remark about the greenish pitch prepared at the ground for the upcoming match.

Michael Vaughan modified a picture of the Trent Bridge pitch and went on to add trees and grass to the playing surface and shared it on his Twitter handle with the caption:

Can’t wait for the Test series to start on Weds .. Should be a great series !! #ENGvIND

Can’t wait for the Test series to start on Weds .. Should be a great series !! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5NErNh85C3 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2021

Earlier this year, England were hammered by India in a four-match Test series. The visitors won their first match in Chennai but surrendered to spinners Axar Patel and Ashwin in each of the following three games on turning tracks.

Michael Vaughan was very vocal at the time and criticized the turning pitches offered by saying they were unfit to host an international game. He did that through his Twitter account and took hilarious digs by posting morphed photos.

The green Trent Bridge pitch seems to be England's answer to India's square turners in the previous series between the two nations. But India will not be too bothered by it as they have a decent pace bowling unit capable of dismissing the inexperienced England batting line-up cheaply.

Covering for the straight one !!! 😜 https://t.co/HqJkNHJGVv — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 2, 2021

It's a wake-up call for us all: Michael Vaughan on mental health issues while playing cricket in pandemic era

Recently Ben Stokes took an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to concentrate on his mental health. Michael Vaughan has shared his opinion on the mental health issues faced by players these days due to bio bubbles and restrictions. He said:

"If Ben is struggling, then potentially many others will be too. When you see someone like Ben, who we know is mentally tough and has the ability he has to produce under the utmost pressure on the cricketing stage, it's a wake-up call for us all.

"We have to study the last 18 months, and realise that these cricketers are being put in circumstances which they are not trained for, like being locked away continuously in a bubble.

"The Test team got back into a bubble today for the first two Tests against India, where they'll be restricted again to a hotel and a cricket ground, and not be able to go out and do normal things."

It’s a wake up call for us all @benstokes38 having to pull out of the Test series https://t.co/vsehSQmIBP @TelegraphSport #Cricket ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 1, 2021

