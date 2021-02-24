Michael Vaughan questions England’s rotation policy amid shocking batting collapse 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has lashed out at the team over their rotation policy after they were bowled out for a paltry 112 on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against India in Ahmedabad.

Having decided to bat first after winning the toss, England crumbled from 74 for 2 to 112 all-out. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked up his second five-wicket haul, playing in only his second Test.

Taking to Twitter, Michael Vaughan questioned the logic of resting players against the ‘best team in the world’. He posted:

"England have treated selection for this series like premier league teams treat the early stages of the FA Cup rounds ... #INDvENG Against the best team in the world !!!!!!!"

As part of England’s selection policy, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler played the first Test but has been sent back to England since. He will return for the limited-overs leg. Ben Foakes has taken over from Buttler as wicketkeeper-batsman.

Fast bowler James Anderson was rested for the second Test after a match-winning spell in the first Test. Also, all-rounder Moeen Ali is not part of the team for the last two Tests.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow was rested for the first two Tests. He was picked for the ongoing pink-ball Test but was dismissed for a duck, ending up as one of Patel’s six victims.

Michael Vaughan on a Twitter spree as England collapse

Michael Vaughan took multiple digs at the England team on Twitter, as the batsmen struggled to stand up to the Indian spinners on the first day of the pink-ball Test.

In one of his tongue-in-cheek tweets over England’s batting collapse, Michael Vaughan wrote:

“England doing a great job of making sure they bowl with the pink ball when the lights are on tonight ... !!! #INDvENG.”

He further pointed out that England were actually unable to play the non-spinning deliveries. According to Michael Vaughan, while the scars from the 2nd Test seemed to have been playing on England’s minds, they don’t have enough skilled players to deal with the conditions.

England managed to survive only 48.4 overs in their first innings. Opener Zak Crawley was the only batsman who managed to adapt to the challenge. He made 53 from 84 balls.

Axar finished with excellent figures of 6 for 38 while Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3 for 26. Ishant Sharma got the first breakthrough for India in his 100th Test, having opener Dom Sibley caught in the slips for a duck.