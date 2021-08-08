IND vs ENG 2021: "Mohammed Siraj slowly pushing his way to be India's second-choice fast bowler" - Brad Hogg

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg reckons Mohammed Siraj is pushing his way into India’s playing XI as the second-choice fast bowler. Hogg believes Siraj is making huge strides and climbing up the pecking order.

Mohammed Siraj picked up one wicket in the first innings and two in the second. He earned praise for hitting the right areas and troubling the batters.

Hogg was impressed with the way Siraj kept coming hard.

“Siraj brilliant love his energy to keep coming in a full-tilt every ball and not afraid to express himself. Slowly pushing his way as India's second choice bowler in the XI,” Brad Hogg tweeted.

The Trent Bridge Test is Siraj's sixth in a short career so far. He has 19 wickets against his name, including a five-wicket haul in Australia, proving that he belongs on the international stage.

Here's Brad Hogg's tweet praising the Indian fast bowler:

Siraj brilliant love his energy to keep coming in a full tilt every ball and not afraid to express himself. Slowly pushing his way as India's second choice bowler in the XI. #INDvENG — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 8, 2021

Mohammed Siraj made a crucial breakthrough on Day 4

The Indian pacers shared all 20 England wickets to fall

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow seemed to be slowly bringing England back into the game, building a solid partnership for the fourth wicket on Day 4. But Mohammed Siraj had other ideas as he dismissed Bairstow in the second session of the day's play and that proved to be crucial in the context of the game.

The fast bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah has put India in a winning position in the first Test against England. The pacers shared all 20 wickets in the game. The feat has only been achieved once before by an Indian bowling line-up - in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa in 2018.

Chasing a target of 209 runs, India are 57/1 at stumps on Day 4.

That's Stumps on Day 4⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test!#TeamIndia move to 5⃣2⃣/1⃣ & need 1⃣5⃣7⃣ runs more to win. @ImRo45 (12*) & @cheteshwar1 (12*) will resume the proceedings on Day 5 at Trent Bridge.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/6yBQ5gAFKO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2021

