Monty Panesar hails Team India’s never give up attitude after 1st ODI triumph

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar has opined that the current Team India squad has developed a 'never give up' attitude. According to Panesar, Virat Kohli’s men have the belief that they can make a comeback from any situation.

After Team India posted 317 for 5 batting first in the opening ODI in Pune, England openers Jonny Bairstow (94) and Jason Roy (46) went berserk. The visitors raced to 135 for no loss in the 15th over before Indian bowlers launched a commendable fightback.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Panesar lauded Team India’s resolve and ability to win from difficult situations. He wrote:

“India are getting strong and stronger never give up attitude, India believe they can win from any situation #INDvsENG #INDvENG #Cricket #England #India #IPL.”

Following England’s superb start, debutant fast bowler Prasidh Krishna led the fightback for Team India. He had Roy caught at point. Krishna did not look back after that, and went on to register the best figures by an Indian on ODI debut - 4 for 51.

Shardul Thakur also chipped in with three wickets while experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 98 for Team India while skipper Virat Kohli, debutant Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul also hammered fifties. Krunal also scored the fastest half-century by an ODI debutant - in 26 balls.

This is one of our sweetest wins: Team India skipper Virat Kohli

Following India’s tremendous comeback in the first ODI against England, Team India captain Virat Kohli termed the victory as one of the side's finest in recent times. England crumbled from 135 for no loss to 251 all out in the chase.

Advertisement

Superb bowling display by #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 after 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 got off to a rollicking start 💥💥



India win by 6️⃣6️⃣ runs and take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series #INDvENG @Paytm



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/MiuL1livUt pic.twitter.com/0m58T6SdKq — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021

Praising the team’s efforts, Kohli said at the post-match conference:

"This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding. To come back into the game the way they did is brilliant. I'm a really, really proud man right now. The team showed great character and intensity. As I mentioned in the past as well, we promote players who have intent."

"Special mention to Shikhar's innings as well. KL as well, back among the runs. Want to back the people who we know will go out and do a selfless job. For every spot, we have two-three players available. Great signs for Indian cricket. Right now we are on the right path and have a big pool of players to choose from. Shikhar's body language was amazing when he wasn't playing. He was so helpful for us. Today he deserved the result," Kohli added.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Pune on March 26.