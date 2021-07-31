India vs England 2021: Nasser Hussain and few other commentators are set to miss the first few games of the Pataudi Trophy due to their commitments with Hundred 

Famous English cricket commentators from Sky Sports like Nasser Hussain, Rob Key, and Ebony Rainford-Brent are going to miss the first couple of games between India and England in the upcoming Test series, according to reports from Crictracker. The Pataudi Trophy will commence on August 4, Trentbridge in Nottingham will host the series opener.

Amidst much fanfare, the Hundred kicked off on July 21 with a contest between the Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women's sides. Ever since then, the innovative league has been entertaining cricket fans in England and around the globe.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the Hundred in England. They brought together their best commentators to work in the league to enhance the viewership experience on TV. Even Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has commentated on a few occasions in the Hundred so far.

As the league continues until August 21, some commentators, including Nasser Hussain, Rob Key, and Ebony Rainford-Brent, will be busy with the Hundred until its conclusion, which will rule them out of the first two Tests. Mike Atherton, Michael Holding, Ian Ward, Andrew Strauss, and Dinesh Karthik will be commentating for Sky Sports during the five-match Test series between India and England this summer.

Squads and Schedule for India vs England Test series

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad for first two Tests: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Craig Overton, Mark Wood

Here is the complete schedule for India vs. England Test series:

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

Most used emoji 😆

Favourite selfie pose 🤔

Favourite Instagram post 📱



We played a fun segment of Phone Hack with #TeamIndia wicketkeeper @RishabhPant17 & he had some interesting responses 👌 - by @RajalArora



A special feature with him coming soon on https://t.co/uKFHYdKZLG 📽️ pic.twitter.com/esNUal66FQ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar