IND vs ENG 2021: "They need to pick a team to flourish across all five days" - Nasser Hussain's important suggestion to Joe Root and co.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes the hosts have a significant chance of bouncing back in the final Test of the five-match series against India. In his Daily Mail column, the 53-year-old opined that the home team needs to pay attention to their team selection for the ultimate clash.

The ex-cricketer mentioned how the English think tank erred in terms of team selection for the Oval Test. As per Hussain, the ploy to play four pacers paid dividends in the first innings, but the line-up failed to make an impact in the latter stages of the encounter.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Mark Wood would become an ideal option to replace Craig Overton for him, purely because of his pace and ability to bowl reverse swing. Notably, Overton's performance in the previous Test was deemed lackluster by many as he could only pick up two wickets. Hussain said:

"For me, Mark Wood replaces Overton, because of the pace and reverse swing he can offer. And if England pick Jack Leach and go with two spinners, they need to have an honest conversation with Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson. How fit are they after busting a gut at the Oval? Can they get through another punishing Test? They need to pick a team to flourish across all five days."

He also indicated that Jonny Bairstow might have to make way for the in-form Ollie Pope for the all-important fixture. Hussain also stated that if Joe Root and co. decide to go with two spinners, they will have to rest the likes of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who have been toiling hard in the series.

"It looks as if they'll need to decide between Bairstow and Ollie Pope for the last batting spot, and I'd give it to Pope, who made 81 last week and feels more like the future than Bairstow."

IND vs ENG 2021: Teams set to battle it out in Manchester

The two cricketing giants will resume their battle for one-upmanship as they lock horns in the final Test match of the series on September 10. The highly-anticipated contest will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. India currently lead the series 2-1.

Virat Kohli and co. have a chance of creating history by clinching the series with yet another momentous victory. However, England at home are a force to be reckoned with and they are expected to come up with an improved performance in the crucial Test.

