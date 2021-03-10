Nitin Menon explains why Umpire's Call can't be done away with

Nitin Menon, the youngest Indian umpire part of ICC’s Elite Panel, opened up about the importance of “Umpire’s Call”.

The 37-year-old explained how “Umpire’s Call” is here to stay till the time ball-tracking technology doesn’t become 100% accurate.

The role of “Umpire’s Call” has become a hot topic of discussion when it comes to the Decision Review System (DRS). Many want the concept to be done away with, citing the confusion it creates in the case of marginal calls.

But Nitin Menon believes that is precisely why it is part of the DRS methodology. In an interview with ANI, he explained the importance of “Umpire’s Call”, saying:

“See, first of all, Umpire’s Call means regarding decisions which are very close. The decisions which are 50-50, which can go either way, go with the call of the on-field umpire. It is not a completely perfect decision that has been overturned, so it is a 50-50 decision which can go either way- to the batting side or the fielding side. When we know that technology is not itself 100% correct so that is when you need the Umpire’s Call.”

With each decision decided by the thinnest of margins, the debate over the efficacy of “Umpire’s Call” rages on.

The MCC's World Cricket Committee fiercely debated the same a few weeks ago, citing how the same ball being both out and not out leads to confusion amongst the general public.

However, Nitin Menon continued to bat for “Umpire’s Call”, calling for more people to understand why it is there in the first place. He added:

“When we know technology is not 100 % correct, so whatever the on-field decision is given since it is a very marginal call, so we will stick with the decision the on-field umpire has given. This concept needs to be understood by the general public because they are not aware of why Umpire’s Call concept is there in DRS. It is basically because it was a marginal call and 100% technology can’t say whether it was hitting the stumps or not.”

Nitin Menon had a stellar India vs England Test series

Nitin Menon came into the Test series under pressure, considering he had only stood in three Tests before the start of the tour. But the umpire passed the test with flying colors, with his officiating praised by players and pundits alike.

He officiated in all four Tests between India and England and rarely put a foot wrong during the series.

Nitin Menon and Co. had a success rate of 81.54% when it came to DRS calls, which was the second-highest in a Test series with at least 25 reviews since September 2017.

