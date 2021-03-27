“No reason why Jonny Bairstow shouldn’t go on and break records” - Jos Buttler

Stand-in England captain Jos Buttler has said that Jonny Bairstow is quite capable of breaking several records in one-day cricket.

After the second ODI against India, Jonny Bairstow had said that he would want to claim the record for most hundreds by an Englishman in one-day cricket. That record is currently held by Joe Root (16), with Jonny Bairstow now five behind his compatriot after registering his 11th hundred on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Saturday, Buttler asserted that Jonny Bairstow is an amazing player, and there is no reason why he cannot break the records he wants to. Buttler said in this regard:

“Jonny (Bairstow) has been in unbelievable form over the last few years. He has been one of the world’s leading batsmen in one-day cricket, and it has been amazing to watch. Whatever drives him, his performances have been amazing. For us as a side, we all know what we are capable of."

Jos Buttler continued:

"Individuals want to go beyond boundaries as well. There is no reason why Jonny shouldn’t go on and break all those records. Looking at his numbers since becoming an opening batsman in ODI cricket, it is quite extraordinary. The averages and strike-rates he manages to score at are fantastic. It is brilliant to have him in our side. We love watching him play".

Jonny Bairstow followed up his brilliant 94 in the first ODI with 124 in the second. He featured in a 175-run stand with Ben Stokes (99) as England eased to a six-wicket win in a tall chase of 337.

"We are proud of what we stand for, your game literally couldn't fit more perfectly."



Congrats @liaml4893 👏 pic.twitter.com/jSpew11V3M — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 27, 2021

The 31-year-old England opener has 3425 runs to his name in 85 ODIs at an average of 48.92 and a strike-rate of 104.74.

Everyone knows what a special player Jonny Bairstow is: Jos Buttler

Advertisement

Asked if Jonny Bairstow’s talent is under-appreciated, Buttler replied that it wasn’t the case as far as the England team was concerned. The wicketkeeper-batsman elaborated:

“He is certainly not under-appreciated in our side and everyone who plays with him. He is an unbelievable player. Whether he is getting the credit he deserves, I am not sure. But we certainly are aware of how well he is playing and how brilliant he has been for us. He is our leading player, and he has just been brilliant to watch.”

The England stand-in captain continued:

“The consistency he shows to play in the fashion that he does is what makes it so impressive. He is very intimidating to bowl at. Have played against Jonny in the IPL where the bowlers just wonder what to do to this guy. Not too many answers, to be honest. Everyone (in our side) knows what a special player he is”.

The three-match ODI series between India and England will conclude in Pune on Sunday.