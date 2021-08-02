IND vs ENG 2021: “Now is the opportunity for Ben Stokes to put himself first” - Joe Root

England’s Test captain Joe Root has thrown his weight behind talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes over the latter’s decision to pull out of the India series due to mental health issues. Root asserted that Stokes has his backing as well as that of the entire England team.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that Stokes has decided to skip the Test series against India 'to prioritise his mental well-being'. The ECB statement in this regard read:

"Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental well-being and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month."

Asked for his views on Stokes’ decision at a pre-match media conference, Root said the priority for the all-rounder as of now should be to get himself in the right frame of mind. The England captain elaborated:

“From my point of view, I just want my friend to be okay. Anyone who knows Ben is aware that he always puts other people in front of himself. And I think now is the opportunity for Ben Stokes to put himself first. To take time to look after himself and get himself into a good place again."

"Hopefully that can be sooner rather than later. I think cricket has to be the secondary thought down the line. He should take as much time as he needs. He has got my full support. I am sure he has the ECB’s full support and certainly the whole team’s. More than anything, we just want Ben to be okay.”

Stokes suffered a finger injury in the first match of IPL 2021 and was immediately ruled out of the event. He came back to lead England to a 3-0 win over Pakistan in the ODI series, as the entire original squad was ruled out after COVID-19 hit the team camp.

We have found ways to win without Ben Stokes: Joe Root

With England already thin in the batting department, Stokes’ absence will only exacerbate the team’s woes. Admitting that no one can come close to replacing the dynamic all-rounder, Root asserted that England have found ways to win without Stokes in the past. The England captain elaborated in this regard:

"In my opinion, there is no one who compares to Ben Stokes in world cricket. For a long time, he has very much been the heartbeat of this team. But that does present opportunities for others to step up and put a big performance. We have seen in the past the guys have been able to manage that. There have been times when we have been without Ben, and the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have come in. Against India last series, Chris performed at Lord’s, and Sam throughout that whole series. More recently, at Old Trafford against Pakistan, the partnership between Jos Buttler and Woakes was match-defining.”

“We have found ways to manage to win without Ben. And this is another opportunity for us to try and do that. Hopefully, we can start it this week at Trent Bridge and then take it forward,” Root concluded.

The first match of the five-match India-England series begins in Nottingham on August 4. The last time India were on English shores for a Test series was three years ago, which the hosts triumphed 4-1.

