"Only Joe Root can save England from losing this Test" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes India are firm favorites to win the first Test at Trent Bridge and only England captain Joe Root can 'save' it for the hosts. The former Indian batsman said everyone in the English line-up except Root has looked 'suceptible' against pacers and could fall quickly if their captain doesn't score.

England were 25 for no loss after Day 3, trailing by 70 to India's target. For them to take control of the rain-affected match, it will require a much better effort than their first innings total of 183. Joe Root was the highest scorer with 64 runs and four batsmen recorded ducks. VVS Laxman said on an interaction with ESPNcricinfo:

"India is definitely in the driver's seat. There's no doubt about that. The reason why I say this is that 95 runs is a substantial lead and when England won the toss and batted first and they ended up getting only 183, you can understand how important that is from India's point of view. But it's all about those early wickets and getting Joe Root to the crease as soon as possible. If anyone can save England from losing this Test match, it's Joe Root."

👑 Joe Root

2⃣ Alistair Cook

3⃣ Kevin Pietersen

4⃣ Ian Bell

5⃣ Graham Gooch



England's new 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 leading run scorer 👏



Captain. Leader. Legend 🐐 #EngvInd pic.twitter.com/tNmmwfKjdS — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 4, 2021

VVS Laxman added:

"He's the only one to look in total control. The other batsmen looked very susceptible against the moving delivery and India have got four quality fast bowlers and all look in good form."

"India will need 90-100 overs to bowl England out" - VVS Laxman

That's about it on Day 3⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test at Trent Bridge!



Rain has cut short the day's play, with England moving to 2⃣5⃣/0⃣ - trailing #TeamIndia by 7⃣0⃣ runs.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/vNIfN11KqP — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021

With rain expected to play some role in the remaining two days as well, VVS Laxman said India will need at least 90 overs to bowl out their opponents. He argued that Virat Kohli and co. will have to show patience and wait for mini-collapses, which was the case in the first two innings. VVS Laxman concluded:

"Well, seeing how the wicket has behaved in the second innings, I'll say at least 90-100 overs. It won't be realistic to bowl them out in probably 60-70 overs like the first day. 90-100 overs will be what India will look at because there will be times when batsmen of the skillset of Sibley and Burns will love to occupy the crease and you'll have to show patience and then there will be a spell where India get 2-3 wickets just like how India got the breakthroughs before lunch on the first day for India and then Jimmy Anderson did yesterday (Day 2)."

Day 4 is slated to start at the usual time of 3:30 PM IST. Dom Sibley (9 off 33) and Rory Burns (11 off 38) will start the proceedings against Mohammed Siraj.

Rain has stopped play again, but it looks like it may clear soon. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vN42sBtNuf — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021

