“Partnership between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar was huge” - Jeetan Patel

England’s spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel has opined that the fourth Test against India is still in the balance despite the hosts having taken a significant first-innings lead.

India ended Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test at 294 for 7, with a first-innings lead of 89. Rishabh Pant (101) and Washington Sundar (60 not out) featured in a seventh-wicket stand of 113 to lift India from 146 for 6.

According to Jeetan Patel, the partnership between Pant and Sundar could prove to be hugely significant in the context of the match. Speaking at a virtual press conference following the end of the day’s play, Jeetan Patel stated:

“The game is still quite in the balance. I think the partnership between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar was huge. Going into that last session, at 153 for 6, 52 runs arrears… We were really hoping that we could get one early, and then have the lead going into this evening. But those two (Pant and Sundar) came out and played a few shots, got a bit aggressive. It came off for them."

Describing Pant as a 'daunting' presence batting in the lower order, Jeetan Patel commented:

“When a guy is striking as well as Pant has been doing this series, it is pretty daunting to have him come in at No. 7 (he batted at No. 6) and bat the way he does.”

Pant hammered 101 from 118 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Sundar was unbeaten on 60 from 117 balls.

Rishabh Pant brings up his hundred with a SIX 💥



A sensational knock from the India batsman!

The guy is world-class: Jeetan Patel on Jimmy Anderson

Even as India ended the day with the advantage, veteran England pacer Jimmy Anderson ensured that India’s batsmen had to work hard for their runs.

Having dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck yesterday, Anderson added the massive scalps of Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Pant to end the day with exceptional figures of 3 for 40 from 20 overs - 11 of them maidens.

Praising the 38-year-old, Jeetan Patel said:

“Yeah, he had his 900th international victim today. They are astonishing numbers. We were discussing as a coaching staff - who does that? It is just amazing how he goes about his job. To hold the run rate like he did last night and this morning and still create opportunities - the guy is world class. Guys just want to perform alongside Jimmy Anderson.”

Anderson became only the third pacer to pick up 900 international wickets when he had Rahane caught at slip. Glenn McGrath (949) and Wasim Akram (916) are the other two pacers on the list.

James Anderson claims the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane at the stroke of lunch, and it's a good session for England!



India are 80/4, trailing by 125.

Among spinners, Muttiah Muralitharan (1347), Shane Warne (1001) and Anil Kumble (956) have claimed more than 900 international scalps.