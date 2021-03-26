IND vs ENG Playing 11 and Toss updates for 2nd ODI

England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the 2nd IND vs ENG ODI. The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

India have made just one change to the team that beat England a few days ago. Rishabh Pant replaces the injured Shreyas Iyer, with Suryakumar Yadav not handed an ODI debut.

England have already confirmed Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut. Another change sees England bring in Dawid Malan for the injured Sam Billings. Their third change sees Reece Topley come in for Mark Wood.

The surface for the second game is similar to the first one. The hard wicket will help batsmen play strokes freely, while pacers are expected to fare much better than spinners on this wicket.

India comfortably won the first ODI by 66 runs. A win here would give them an unassailable 2-0 series lead. England, on the other hand, will target a win to take the IND vs ENG ODI series into the third match.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Who won the toss today?

Advertisement

England have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

What is the playing 11 for today’s IND vs ENG match?

India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

England playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran