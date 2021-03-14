IND vs ENG Playing 11 and Toss updates for 2nd T20I

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the second IND vs ENG T20I. The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7:00 PM IST.

The hosts have decided to change things up after losing the series opener. Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan drop out of the side as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan make their India debuts. The latter will open for India on his debut.

England have had to make one forced change, with Tom Curran coming in for Mark Wood, who missed out due to injury. A win here would give them some breathing space in the five-match IND vs ENG T20 series.

The visitors comprehensively beat India by eight wickets in the first IND vs ENG T20. The surface in Ahmedabad is different from the one that was used a few days ago, and we are set for another T20 classic.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c)Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Who won the toss today?

India have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

What is the playing 11 for today’s IND vs ENG match?

India’s playing 11: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England’s playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid