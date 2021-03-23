IND vs ENG Playing XI and Toss updates for 1st ODI

England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the 1st IND vs ENG ODI. The match takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

As confirmed by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open for the hosts. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna will make their India debuts and it will be interesting to see how the duo fare against England. KL Rahul has been chosen ahead of Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper for the IND vs ENG ODI.

England’s playing eleven is similar to the one that played the T20Is, albeit with a few changes. Tom Curran and Sam Billings are part of the playing eleven. Moeen Ali makes his first appearance of the white-ball series as well.

India come into the series high on confidence, having won the Test and the T20I assignments. Virat Kohli’s men will target another series win to wrap up the tour. A win in the first IND vs ENG ODI will set them up perfectly for the rest of the series.

England are the No.1 ODI side in the world and will look to end the tour on a high after agonizingly losing the T20I series 3-2.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Who won the toss today?

England have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

What is the playing XI for today’s IND vs ENG match?

India’s playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

England’s playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran