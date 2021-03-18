IND vs ENG Playing XI and Toss updates for 4th T20I

England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the 4th IND vs ENG T20I. The match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India have made two changes to the side that lost the last game. Rahul Chahar replaces Yuzvendra Chahal, while Ishan Kishan misses out due to injury. Suryakumar Yadav replaces him in the playing eleven.

England have looked like a settled outfit all series. After their thumping win in the last game, the visitors have gone unchanged for the fourth IND vs ENG T20I.

The surface used for this game is the same one on which the teams played in the series opener. England's bowlers used the extra bounce to great effect that day, and expect them to do the same today as well.

England can seal the series with a win in this match. They will take an unassailable 3-1 series lead if they win today. India find themselves in a do-or-die situation, and the hosts have to win this one to keep the series alive.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

England T20I squad : Eoin Morgan (c)Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

India’s playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England’s playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

