IND vs ENG Playing XI and Toss updates for 5th T20I

England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the 5th IND vs ENG T20I. The match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India have made another change in the final game. KL Rahul drops out of the side, with Virat Kohli opening for India. T Natarajan comes in as India have decided to go with six bowlers for the series decider.

England have once again gone unchanged in this game. They will hope their settled outfit can bounce back from Thursday’s loss.

The hosts come into the final IND vs ENG T20I game high on confidence. They beat England by eight runs in the last game, becoming the first team to win a game after batting first this series.

The series is currently level at 2-2. India haven’t lost a T20I series at home since 2018/19 and will look to preserve that record. England, on the other hand, will target a series win in a country where the T20 World Cup takes place in a few months.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c)Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

India’s playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natara

England’s playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid