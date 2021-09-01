IND vs ENG 2021: Prasidh Krishna added to Team India's squad for 4th Test

In an exciting development, Prasidh Krishna has been transferred to India's squad ahead of the fourth Test against England. The pacer, who has been with the team as a reserve bowler, now finds himself in the main Indian red-ball squad for the first time in his career.

The Karnataka-based right-arm pacer has been rewarded for his excellent domestic record - 34 wickets from nine first-class games at an average of just over 20. Prasidh Krishna is a skiddy customer who can swing the ball up front, while also holding a nasty bouncer under his sleeve.

The BCCI confirmed the development in an official statement:

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test. Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from 2nd September."

The development comes close on the heels of India's massive defeat at Headingley. After the match, skipper Virat Kohli had hinted at a possible rotation of first-choice players, especially fast-bowlers, to manage their workload. He told reporters in a post-match press conference:

“That’s bound to happen as it’s a logical and sensible thing to do. We don’t want to push individuals to a place where they break down and that conversation is important. We will have that conversation with individuals and you can’t expect that in a short turnaround like this guys can play four Test matches in a row. So we will assess who are the guys who will be given that many number of days to recover and be okay for the fifth one.”

Out of the pacers, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj looked the most out of touch in the third Test and it will be interesting to see if any of them make way for Prasidh Krishna.

Ravindra Jadeja still in the Indian squad

#RavindraJadeja injured after suffering knee injury during fielding was taken for precautionary scans and has reported it in his social media.

Wishing @imjadeja a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/NQcfVYqhYf — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 29, 2021

In equally good news, Ravindra Jadeja hasn't been removed from the squad either in a sign that his knee injury might not be serious. Only Arzan Nagwaswalla now remains on standby for the series.

India’s full squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Standby player: Arzan Nagwaswalla

