IND vs ENG 2021: "Preparations done" - Team India ready for Lord's challenge

After a pale draw in the first Test, the focus shifts to the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium, where India and England lock horns in the 2nd Test from Thursday, August 12.

Virat Kohli & Co had a good couple of sessions at Lord's before they embark on the new challenge. In a recent video uploaded by the BCCI on Twitter, Team India cricketers were seen raring to take the field.

Watch the clip here:

In the video, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma had a go against the batsmen in the net. Ishant, who missed the Trent Bridge Test due to a niggle, looked in rhythm and showed no discomfort.

Meanwhile, head coach Ravi Shastri was seen having a close chat with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently going through a lean patch with the bat. The Mumbai batsman has only managed 268 runs from eight matches with a paltry average of 20.61, including only one fifty.

The video ended with skipper Virat Kohli hitting a big shot over the mid-wicket region, a sight every Indian fan is raring to see at Lord's.

Team India to miss Shardul Thakur at Lord's

It's sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord's Test. Afterall not often cricketers get to play in a stadium named after them😉😅 #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, India will have to make a forced change in the 2nd Test after Shardul Thakur complained of a hamstring pull. Pacer Ishant Sharma, who bowled full-fledgedly in the nets in the lead up to this Test match, might replace him in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stressed that Virat Kohli will be under pressure if Shardul Thakur fails to recover for the second Test. Speaking during a media interaction arranged by Sony, Kaif said:

"I think if Shardul doesn't play then Kohli will be in trouble because he wants to have fast bowling all-rounders and he doesn't have many. There is no Hardik Pandya, there is no others who can bowl fast and bat. So then, eventually you might see Ashwin coming in or you see an extra fast bowler. If Ishant is fit, he comes in automatically, otherwise Umesh Yadav can play.

"But it will be tough for Kohli to have the same balance as what he had in that last game if Shardul doesn't play," he added.

The five-match Test series is currently tied at 0-0 with both India and England keen to take a crucial lead at Lord's.

