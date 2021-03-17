“Probably the best T20 batter in the world along with Rohit Sharma” - Gautam Gambhir on Jos Buttler

Gautam Gambhir has hailed Jos Buttler’s match-winning effort in the second T20I, with the southpaw placing the Englishman in the same league as Rohit Sharma.

Jos Buttler roared back to form with a scintillating 83* during England’s eight-wicket win over India on Tuesday. It turned out to be the highest score by an English batsman against India in T20Is, surpassing Eoin Morgan’s 71 at Edgbaston in 2014.

Gautam Gambhir dissected Buttler’s knock after the match while appearing on ESPNcricinfo.

“He’s phenomenal, probably the best T20 batter in the world along with Rohit Sharma. Ian Bell just mentioned he is the best English white-ball batsman. According to me, Jos Buttler is the best white-ball batter in the world," Gambhir said.

Since Buttler started opening regularly for England in 2018, he has scored 6 half centuries from that position. In that time, only Babar (11), Stirling (10), Rohit (8), Finch (8) and Rahul (8) have scored more 50+ scores opening. All have played at least 4 innings more. #IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 16, 2021

Jos Buttler’s repertoire of shots was on full display as he registered his highest score in T20Is. He came down the track to unsettle Yuzvendra Chahal in the powerplay, with his trademark reverse sweep getting him runs as well.

The England opener negotiated India’s pacers with ease, and Gautam Gambhir was left awestruck by the number of scoring shots at Jos Buttler's disposal.

“He’s got so many options. I don’t think there is anyone who has got so many options, be it facing the fast bowlers and spinners – the reverse sweep, the lap, everything. He is just phenomenal and once he is in this kind of form, it’s difficult for anyone to stop him because he has so many options,” Gambhir added.

Apart from Virat Kohli dropping Jos Buttler off Chahal’s bowling, the hosts never looked like dismissing the 30-year-old. Gautam Gambhir believes India might struggle to get rid of the right-handed batsman in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

“Obviously, when Jasprit Bumrah is not there, it’s difficult for bowlers like Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya to stop someone like Jos Buttler,” Gambhir said.

"He's improved" - Ian Bell praises Jos Buttler

Three of the four sixes hit by Jos Buttler on Tuesday came against the spinners. The batsman targeted Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, milking them for runs.

Former England batsman Ian Bell praised Jos Buttler for improving his batting against spinners, explaining how the IPL has helped the 30-year-old to enhance his game.

“He’s improved, he’s obviously a lot better. That has to go down to his amount of experience in the IPL and the experience of playing with better players around the world,” Bell said.

With Jos Buttler returning to form, England will be confident about wrapping up the series on Thursday. The visitors are currently 2-1 up in the five-match series.