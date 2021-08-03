IND vs ENG 2021: "Pujara will be aware that it is a great opportunity for him to perform well in England" - VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes under-fire batter Cheteshwar Pujara is completely aware that he has a great opportunity to perform well in England in the upcoming series.

So far, Pujara has played 10 Tests in England, in which he has mustered only 523 runs at an average of 27.52, including a century and two half-centuries.

VVS Laxman advised Pujara not to think about the past but concentrate on the present. The former Hyderabadi batsman stated it would be beneficial for Pujara, as well as Team India, if the batsman tries to execute his plans perfectly with a clear mindset in the upcoming contest.

Speaking on the ESPNcricinfo Hindi show, Laxman said:

"Pujara is an experienced player, and we have seen him perform consistently with the bat for India in the past. Number 3 position in the batting line-up is a very important position if you want to win a series in England."

"The last one and half years have been disappointing for Cheteshwar Pujara as he got out multiple times after getting set at the crease. An experienced and class player like Pujara will be aware that it is a good opportunity this time for him to perform well in England because he has already performed well in South Africa, Australia, India, West Indies, and all other places except in England," added Laxman.

In the past two years, Cheteshwar Pujara has been getting out in a similar fashion: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman noticed a pattern in most of Pujara's dismissals over the last two years. He dissected it during his discussion with ESPNcricinfo and was confident that the Saurashtra batsmen would soon overcome it and score big for India.

On the matter, VVS Laxman said:

"So far in his career, we have rarely seen Pujara get out after getting set at the crease. But in the past two years, we could see that Pujara is getting out in a similar fashion. It was the same in the WTC final as well. Boult's incoming ball in the first innings to dismiss Pujara was an exceptional one, but in the second innings, Pujara departed by playing away from the body with minimal feet movement. He made the same mistake in Australia also."

"I think this has become a weakness in his game these days. Whenever the ball is pitched outside the off-stump and swinging in or away, Pujara is not moving his bat fullfledged towards the ball but is hanging the bat half-heartedly, resulting in caught behind or slip catches. If Pujara can improve in this aspect of his batting, then I believe he is more than capable of putting in match winnings performances in the upcoming series," added Laxman.

