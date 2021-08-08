IND vs. ENG 2021: "Rain is 12th man for England!"- Fans feel India robbed off a win as rain plays spoilsport

Rain has had the last laugh as a riveting Test match between India and England has come to a premature end. The umpires had a chat with the ground staff, and it was decided that no play was possible on Day 5.
India was 52-1 heading into Day 5 and needed 157 runs to win the first Test. However, it just kept pouring down on the final day.
After the first two sessions were washed out, it was decided that there was not enough time left to clean up and get the ground ready, even if the weather cleared up.
India fans furious as rain plays spoilsport
Fans on Twitter were absolutely furious as rain washed out what could have been a famous Indian win. India was in with a great chance to win the game, but the weather didn't permit any cricket.
Here's how fans reacted:
Although rain had the final say, it has been a brilliant Test, and both teams can go away saying they had their chance to win the game.
India again showed why they have a brilliant bowling attack as they dismissed the hosts for just 183 in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show with four wickets.
KL Rahul made the most of the chance he received at the top of the order, scoring a stylish 84. A flashy half-century from Ravindra Jadeja and some handy contributions from the Indian tail saw their lead propel to a seemingly decisive 95 runs.
India picked up two quick wickets in the second innings, and it seemed that England was in huge trouble. However, skipper Joe Root came to the rescue and smashed a brilliant counter-attacking hundred to make a match out of it.
Bumrah was once again brilliant with the ball, picking up another fifer in his Test career.
It was all set for a thrilling grand finale, but rain ensured it ended in a stalemate. Both India and England will go to Lord's for the next Test, which will begin on Thursday.