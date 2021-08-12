IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Lord's weather today, August 12

The weather will be mostly cloudy at Lord's when India take on England in the second Test on Thursday (August 12). The first of the five-match Test series ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on Day 5 at Trent Bridge. India needed 157 runs on the final day. However, no play was possible due to persistent rain.

The skirmish between the two sides in Nottingham marked the start of the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The visitors will be keen to make amends for their loss against the Kiwis in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Barring that historic 95-run win at Lord's in 2014, India have lost two of their last-played matches at the venue. Ishant Sharma was India's hero in the 2014 Lord's Test with a seven-wicket haul in the second innings.

Weather at Lord's on Thursday (Aug 12): No rain

Good news for cricket fans who were disappointed following the outcome of the first Test. Weather.com suggests there won't be any rain. The forecast is mostly cloudy with temperatures set to hover between 21-23 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is predicted for Friday as well.

For a second opinion, we looked at The Weather Outlook and the predictions are more or less the same. In short, we can expect a full day's play on Thursday.

Expert speak and squads for the Lord's Test

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Mayank Agarwal is a potential option for India in the second Test against England at Lord's.

The Karnataka batsman was ruled out of the first Test at Trent Bridge due to a concussion after being hit by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer during practice.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Hogg said:

"India will be disappointed that they are not 1-0 up in the series because of the English rain. I don't think India will change their playing eleven. The only change that they will think about making will be bringing Mayank Agarwal to open the batting and may push Rahul to No.3 because Pujara has been out of sorts. Over the last 10 innings that he has played, he has not scored over 40."

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

India's predicted playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah

Edited by Samya Majumdar