IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Lord's weather today, August 14

The weather is expected to be sunny on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The hosts currently trail by 245 runs, with Joe Root (48*) and Jonny Bairstow (6*) in the middle.

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson once again starred with the ball, picking up five wickets as India were bowled out for 364 runs. While KL Rahul only managed to add two runs to his overnight score, useful contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (40) and Rishabh Pant (37) propelled the visitors to a challenging total.

In reply, England got off to a steady start but a double strike from Mohammed Siraj left them stranded at 23/2. Skipper Joe Root then consolidated the innings to keep the hosts in the game.

Weather at Lord's on Saturday (Aug 14)

Thank you to everyone who came to Lord's today and wore #RedForRuth.



We hope you enjoyed your day and we look forward to seeing many of you again soon.#LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/U7G8UwLRpl — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 13, 2021

Fans will be overjoyed as there is no chance of precipitation on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. The weather will be bright and perfect for a game of cricket.

The temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celscius and it will gradually increase to 23 degrees Celscius as the day's play progresses. Humidity will be around 60 percent throughout the day. Similar weather is expected on Sunday.

The Weather Outlook also predicts the same weather conditions and we can expect some good cricket at Lord's on Saturday.

KL Rahul plays down Lord's Test century

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

After a brilliant 84 at Trent Bridge, KL Rahul's name was put up on the Lord's honors board following his outstanding 129 in the first innings of the second Test.

Speaking on the achievement, KL Rahul explained that every century is special to him. Responding to Sportskeeda's query during a virtual press conference, he said:

"Not really (if there were flashbacks of watching the past games played here), to be honest. You know, every time you walk out on the pitch to play for your country you want to do well and score and given a good start when opening the batting. It was special once I stepped off the ground and once you see your name on the honors board you feel a sense of achievement, a sense of pride, which I had no different."

Rahul added:

"Yeah, every Test hundred is very, very special, especially after coming back. In the couple of years that I have played Test cricket, and even before I got dropped, I got a few hundred, so a Test hundred is always special, and when it's at Lord's it becomes even better."

With clear weather expected, India will aim to bowl out England as soon as possible and take a huge first-innings lead to keep the hosts out of the game.

