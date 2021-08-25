IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Weather in Leeds on Wednesday (August 25)

Good weather is in store in Leeds for India as they aim to go 2-0 in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

Virat Kohli and co. scripted a massive 151-run win at Lord's in the second Test and with the weather gods promising to be nice, a cracking encounter is on the cards at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Wednesday (August 25).

The series marked the start of the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The visitors will be keen to make amends for their loss against New Zealand in the WTC final by attaining a positive result in the ongoing series. Team India have started on a positive note and will be keen to keep the momentum going.

England, in the meantime, have made a few changes to their playing XI for the third Test. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been dropped from the squad, with Dawid Malan coming in. Haseeb Hameed is likely to open with Rory Burns, with Malan taking the no.3 slot.

Leeds weather for Wednesday (Aug 25): Cloudy

Accuweather predicts cloudy weather that will eventually pave the way for the sun to shine in the afternoon in Leeds. Safe to say, there is no prediction of rain and we can expect a full day's play.

Temperatures are set to hover between 18 and 20 degrees with the humidity around 85%. The cloud cover will be 45%, and hopefully bad light interrupting play will be minimal in Leeds.

Michael Vaughan applaudes Virat Kohli's aggressive approach during 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan claimed Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a key role in the visitors handling the on-field tension during the second Test.

When asked which team has handled the tensions well, Vaughan had no hesitation in admitting that India dealt with the situation better.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

"India, no question. Sometimes Virat Kohli brings in the tension on himself, you know he likes the spotlight on himself, he's not getting the runs at the minute so the spotlight is still on Virat Kohli because of the way he acts, the way that he gets the team going."

