IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Weather in London on Friday (September 3)

Cloudy weather is the forecast of the day in London and at The Oval as India and England battle it out on Day 2 of what promises to be an intriguing contest in the fourth of the five-Test match series.

The opening day had no rain interruptions and saw India being bundled out for 191. Barring Virat Kohli (50) and Shardul Thakur (57), none of the batsmen had substantial scores to show as the English pacers made quick work of the visitors' first innings.

Like yesterday, the new day will be good for cricket. Here's a quick look at what the weather looks like in London.

Weather at The Oval, London on Friday (September 2) - Cloudy

AccuWeather says the weather in London will be cloudy and mostly sunny as the day gets by. The temperature is set to toggle between 19-21 degrees and the humidity will be around 81%.

The cloud cover is around 95% and in what comes as good news to spectators and fans, there is no rain predicted on day two. So expect a full day's action without any interruptions.

Ind vs Eng 2021: The story of the 4th Test so far

It was a special comeback for seamer Chris Woakes in London as he ended with 4/55 in the first innings. Complementing him was fellow pacer Ollie Robinson with figures to 3/38. India lost openers Rohit Sharma (11) and KL Rahul (17) early on, and it was Kohli who got a partnership of sorts going with Ravindra Jadeja.

The middle-order saw another collapse before Thakur infused some life into the innings with a quickfire 57 off 36 balls. India managed a paltry191, but bounced back admirably with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice, dismissing openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed. Umesh Yadav, playing his first game of the series, sent the in-form Joe Root packing as England were left reeling at 53 for 3.

Edited by Diptanil Roy