IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Weather in London on Thursday (September 2)

Expect consistent cloudy weather when India takes on England in the fourth Test at The Oval, London on Thursday (September 2).

The series marks the start of the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The visitors will be keen to get their campaign off to a winning start and make amends for their loss to New Zealand in the first WTC final in June.

With the series tied 1-1, India will be eager to wrap up the tour on a winning note. It was an admirable effort from England in the third test as they fought back from 1-0 down to equalize the series.

Ollie Robinson's fifer dismantled India's batting as they crumbled without a fight.

London weather for Thursday (Sept 2): Cloudy

AccuWeather predicts cloudy weather for the majority of the day in London. The later part of the day says sunny, so we can expect a full day's play. Safe to say, there is no prediction of rain

Temperatures are set to hover between 15 and 17 degrees with humidity around 70%. The cloud cover will be 99%, and hopefully bad light interrupting play will not be an issue.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes' return from injury will bolster England ahead of the fourth Test in London. Wood's shoulder injury in the second Test at Lord's forced him out of the third Test with Craig Overton replacing him. It was a good run for the latter as he picked up six wickets.

Chris Woakes is back in contention after recovering from a heel injury he suffered in the T20 blast game for Birmingham Bears against Kent. He remains a strong contender to play at the Oval. Jos Buttler will miss the game, with Jonny Bairstow set to take the gloves.

