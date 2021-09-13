IND vs ENG 2021: Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar could leave UK shores on Wednesday

Recent reports indicate that team India's head coach Ravi Shastri will fly to India on Wednesday (September 15) alongside fellow coaching staff members Bharat Arun and R Sridhar. However, each member of the group will be required to obtain two negative RT-PCR reports ahead of their flight.

A top BCCI official verified the same in his conversation with PTI. He also confirmed that the trio are mostly asymptomatic. He confirmed that the RT-PCR tests will be conducted on Monday for them.

While the official claimed the three will depart from the UK on Wednesday, given that they have two negative reports, he also suggested that the medical team will take the final call.

"Ravi, Sridhar and Arun are all doing well physically and are mostly asymptomatic. They will take their RT-PCR test on Monday and if all goes well, they can fly out on the original date of departure, that is September 15. The final call will be taken by the medical team."

Notably, Shastri, Arun and Sridhar tested positive for the novel virus ahead of the final Test match of the India vs England Test series. The Manchester Test was further jeopardized with assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar also returning with a positive report ahead of the final fixture.

🇮🇳's head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19, and is currently under isolation along with 3 members of the support staff.



Wishing him a speedy recovery! 🙏🏻#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/WIZhcsFRjJ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 5, 2021

India vs England 5th Test update

The end of the blockbuster Test series between the two cricket giants proved to be an anti-climatic one. The final fixture had to be called off, considering the COVID-19 situation in the Indian camp.

Update: The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test.



Details: https://t.co/5EiVOPPOBB — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2021

Also Read

It also came to light that Virat Kohli and co. were apprehensive of taking part in the game due to coronavirus concerns. It remains to be seen if this particular fixture will remain canceled, or if the two cricket boards will manage to arrange a possible window to conduct the contest next year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy