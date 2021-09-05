IND vs ENG 2021: Ravi Shastri, Team India support staff members in isolation after head coach's lateral flow test returns COVID positive 

Four members of Team India’s support staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, have been kept in isolation after the head coach's lateral flow test returned positive last evening.

An official media release by the BCCI informed that the BCCI Medical Team has isolated head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B. Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," the BCCI release stated.

"The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the BCCI further added.

Ravi Shastri, who took charge of Team India after Anil Kumble’s exit as head coach, is unlikely to continue in the role after his contract ends following the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Team India dominated Day 3 of The Oval Test

Team India put up an excellent batting performance on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at The Oval to gain control of the proceedings. Resuming their second innings at 43 for no loss, they ended the day at a commanding 270 for 3.

Team India opener Rohit Sharma led the way with a fantastic hundred - his first overseas century in Test cricket and eighth overall. Rohit scored 127 in 256 balls with the aid of 14 fours and a six off Moeen Ali, which saw him reach three figures.

Rohit featured in a partnership of 83 with KL Rahul (46) for the opening wicket and added 153 with Cheteshwar Pujara, who contributed a crucial 61.

Both Rohit and Pujara were dismissed by Ollie Robinson after England took the second new ball. Team India skipper Virat (22 not out) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (9 not out) were at the crease when bad light forced stumps on Day 3.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1, with Team India winning at Lord’s and England registering a triumph at Headingley.

